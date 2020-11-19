The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria has seized assets belonging to controversial businessman, Jimoh Ibrahim, over a N69.4 billion debt.

According to the statement by AMCON, bank accounts belonging to Ibrahim and his companies, including Global Fleet Oil & Gas Limited and NICON Investment Limited, were also frozen.

Assets taken over by Pinheiro Legal Partners, AMCON’s debt recovery agent, include the building of NICON Investment Limited at Plot 242, Muhammadu Buhari Way, Central Business District, Abuja; NICON Hotels Limited building at Plot 557, Port-Harcourt Crescent, off Gimbiya Street, Abuja; and building of NICON Lekki Limited, at 5, Customs Street, Lagos.

Others are the building of Abuja International Hotels Limited located at 3, Hospital Road, Lagos; another property at Plot 242, Muhammadu Buhari Way, Abuja; former Allied Bank Building on Mile 2, Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, Lagos; Energy House located at 94, Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos; NICON Building at 40, Madeira Street, Maitama, Abuja; a residential apartment at Road 2, House A14, Victoria Garden City, Lagos; NICON Hotels Building at Plot 3, Road 3, Victoria Garden City; Lagos as well as the NICON Luxury Hotel’s Building, Garki I, FCT, Abuja.

A justice of the Federal High Court in Lagos, R. M. Aikawa, also granted AMCON possession of all shares belonging to Ibrahim and his two companies that are domiciled in Nigerian Re-Insurance Company Plc, NICON Insurance Company Plc, Nigeria Stockbrokers Limited and NICON Trustees Limited.