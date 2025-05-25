N6.5b opioids intercepted in Lagos, Rivers ports by NDLEA

No fewer than six million pills of opioids, namely: tamol 225mg, tapentadol 225mg, and carisoprodol 225mg, as well as 332,000 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup with a combined street value of N6.524 billion have been intercepted by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the Port Harcourt Ports Complex, Onne, Rivers State and Apapa seaport, Lagos State.

The seizures at the Apapa and Onne ports followed intelligence and tracking of new trafficking routes to ship illicit substances into Nigeria by drug cartels.

This necessitated the watch-listing of the containers for 100 percent examination.

The consignments at the Port Harcourt ports: six million pills of opioids and 162,000 bottles of codeine syrup, were uncovered in two containers on May 19 and 20, 2025 during a joint examination of the shipments by NDLEA officers with men of the Nigeria Customs Service and other security agencies.

At the Apapa port in Lagos State, a total of 170,000 bottles of codeine syrup were discovered in a watch-listed container by NDLEA operatives during a similar joint examination exercise on May 22.

