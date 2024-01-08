N585m Grant: Group commends Tinubu for suspending Betta Edu

A Non-Governmental Organisation , United Global Resolve for Peace (UGRFP), has commended President Bola Tinubu for suspending Dr Betta Edu, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, over alleged corruption.

UGRFP Chairman , Shalom Olaseni, gave the commendation, in a statement issued on Monday, in Abuja.

Olaseni said the President’s action was a response to the cries from the civil society space and well-meaning Nigerians.

“This commendable move demonstrates a commitment to transparency, accountability, and the overall well-being of the nation,” he said.

Olaseni said the President’s decision to establish a panel to reform the social interventions programmes of the Ministry was in line with the group’s call for a review of the Ministry’s activities.

He said: “We further advocate the extension of the panel’s mandate to comprehensively reform the entire humanitarian ministry.

“Such measures are essential to ensure the effectiveness and integrity of humanitarian efforts aimed at poverty alleviation and addressing societal needs.

“UGRFP emphasises the importance of holding individuals accountable for their actions.

“We urge the government to prosecute Dr Betta Edu based on the serious allegations against her, including involvement in padded budgets, mismanagement of funds, and overseeing white elephant projects running into billions of naira.

“These allegations, if proven, signify a breach of public trust and necessitate legal consequences.

“As advocates for peace, good governance and justice, the UGRFP remains committed to promoting transparency and accountability within the Nigerian government”.

Olaseni called on all stakeholders to support the efforts of the present government in making the country a better place.

It will be recalled that Edu came under criticism on Friday, after a memo surfaced where she allegedly directed the Accountant-General of the Federation, Oluwatoyin Madein, to transfer N585 million to a private account, owned by one Oniyelu Bridget.

The Ministry claimed that Bridget currently serves as the Project Accountant, Grants, for Vulnerable Groups.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, announced that President Tinubu has ordered a probe of the planned payment at the instance of the suspended Edu.

The embattled Minister was suspended on Monday.