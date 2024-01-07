N585m fraud allegation: Betta Edu fights back despite financial regulations rule

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, has again reacted to the N585 million fraud allegation against her.

Edu spoke in a statement on her Facebook page on Saturday despite the position of Financial Regulations, 2009.

Chapter Seven, Section 713 of Nigeria’s Financial Regulations, 2009 says: “Personal money shall in no circumstances be paid into a government bank account, nor shall any public money be paid into a private account.

“Any officer who pays public money into a private account is deemed to have done so with fraudulent intention.”

But the Minister said those whose hands were not clean are behind her travails.

Edu said: “I am writing to address recent news circulating about alleged fraud within the Ministry of Humanitarian and Poverty Alleviation.

“As the minister, I want to assure you that these claims are baseless and an attempt to undermine the efforts we are making to fight corruption and uplift those in need.

“In the course of our work, we have encountered resistance from forces whose hands may not be clean, but I want to emphasise that our commitment to transparency, accountability, and eradicating corruption remains unwavering.

“The challenges we face only strengthen our resolve to serve with integrity and dedication.

“I believe in the power of truth prevailing, and with God as my strength, I am confident that our collective efforts will continue to make a positive impact on the lives of the less privileged. Your trust and support are invaluable as we navigate through these unfounded allegations.”

The Eagle Online recalls that Edu came under fire on Friday after a memo surfaced where she directed the Accountant-General of the Federation, Oluwatoyin Madein, to transfer N585 million to a private account owned by one Oniyelu Bridget, who the ministry claimed currently serves as the Project Accountant, Grants for Vulnerable Groups.

Also Read:

The instruction for the payment was contained in a leaked memo dated December 20, 2023.

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation had on Friday said the N585.18 million grant for vulnerable groups in four states was approved and followed the stipulated due process of the government.

However, Madein said no such approval emanated from her office.