N55,000 Extortion: We have no office in Okota  – Lagos  Taskforce

The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (TASKFORCE) has stated that neither the agency nor the operatives have a hand in the extortion of a 77-year-old man, describing those who did as some unscrupulous individuals parading themselves as officials of the agency.

The agency was responding to a publication made by Africa News24 on Tuesday that the officials of the Agency had swindled an unsuspecting man of the sum of N55,000 for a traffic offence.

Chairman of the Agency, CSP Shola Jejeloye stated that the actions in question are the handiwork of mischief makers who have been on the radar of the agency and would be made to answer for their crimes in the nearest future.

“This is not the first time we are being accused of actions like this which turned out to be false but the handiwork of enemies of a serene, habitable and secure environment and impostors who are hell bent on dragging our name in the mud. We have been on the trail of these set of people scattered across the metropolis, impersonating officials of the Taskforce in order to extort innocent Lagosians. We have put mechanisms in place to put a stop to it permanently”.

“There is no Taskforce office in Okota and as at the time of the said extortion, our men were busy in other locations.”

CSP Jejeloye disclosed that the manner in which the operatives apprehended and extorted the victim goes against the tenets and modus operandi of the Lagos State Taskforce. He stated that once an offender is apprehended, the vehicle is impounded and taken down to the Taskforce Yard in Alausa, while the offender is charged to court which is the terminal end of all traffic enforcement.

“We operate according to global best practices; that’s why we do not apprehend without the Agency’s branded vehicle being visible on the scene. Our men are well kitted with visible emblems and unique identification numbers inscribed on the front and back of their tactical jackets for easy identification. Vehicles are taken down to Taskforce Yard in Alausa when impounded while the offender is asked to come to the Mobile court at our headquarters” Jejeloye stated.

The Chairman disclosed that he has reached out to the news outlet to provide the details of the victim and also ask him to come down to the Headquarters of the Agency for further investigations into the incident. He appealed to Lagosians to look out for branded vehicles, branded tactical jackets with identification numbers and ID cards when being apprehended by so-called Taskforce officials.

He however vowed to apprehend anyone whose actions might mar the good image of the Agency which has been built over the years.

He urged journalists to carry out due diligence before the publication of their story in order to put forward a balanced story to the public.