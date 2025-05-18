N50b Earned Allowances: Crisis brews in varsities as SSANU, NASU reject sharing formula

The Joint Action Committee of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions on Sunday condemned the recent distribution formula for the N50 billion approved by the Federal Government for university-based unions.

The unions made their intentions known in a jointly signed statement by the President of SSANU, Muhammed Ibrahim, and the President of NASU, Peters Adeyemi.

Recall that the Federal Government recently released the sum of N50bn to universities as earned allowances. The N50bn is to be shared between academic and non-academic staff.

“We wish to make it clear that this is not a contest of supremacy among unions. Rather, it is about fairness, recognition, and the equitable treatment of all workers who form the backbone of the Nigerian university system,” said the unions.

The unions further demanded a review and reversal of the allocation formula, which they describe as “grossly unfair” and “totally unacceptable.”

They argued that the distribution is capable of creating industrial disharmony and accentuating the teaching/non-teaching dichotomy in Nigerian universities.

The unions vowed to stand united in demanding justice, fairness, and recognition of their rightful place in the university community.

They warn that going ahead with the unfair distribution will breed resentment and trigger widespread industrial disharmony.

“Non-Teaching staff of Nigerian Universities are not second-class citizens but are critical stakeholders who contribute immensely to the day-to-day functionality, administrative efficiency, research excellence, technical operations, and overall development of the Nigerian Universities system.

“A harmonious and productive academic environment can only be achieved when all stakeholders are treated with respect, dignity, equity, and fairness,” Adeyemi and Muhammed said.

