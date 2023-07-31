N50b each for cultivation of cassava, wheat, rice, maize- Tinubu

828 828

President Bola Tinubu has said that N50b each will be spent to cultivate 150,000 hectares of rice and maize.

This is part of his nationwide broadcast on Monday.

He also said N50b will be earmarked to cultivate 100,000 hectares of wheat and cassava.

He said, “This expansive agricultural programme will be implemented targeting small-holder farmers and leveraging large-scale private sector players in the agric business with strong performance record.

“In this regard, the expertise of Development Finance Institutions, commercial banks and microfinance banks will be tapped into to develop a viable and an appropriate transaction structure for all stakeholders.”