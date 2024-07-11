N423b fraud: El-Rufai economical with truth — Kaduna Assembly

The Kaduna State House of Assembly has said that it is standing by its report indicting a former Governor of the state, Nasir el-Rufai, over alleged diversion of N423,115,028,072.88.

The House spoke in response to a news briefing addressed by some political appointees of el-Rufai in Abuja on Tuesday.

The Chairman of the Fact-Finding Committee and Deputy Speaker of the Assembly, Henry Magaji, in a statement said: “The attention of the Kaduna State House of Assembly has been drawn to a press conference addressed by some senior political appointees of the immediate past administration of Malam Nasir El-Rufai.

“In the press conference, the former political appointees made strenuous efforts to pick holes in the report of the Probe Committee.

Also Read:

“They resorted to name calling and wild allegations on the motivations for the House Probe.

“We wish to state as follows:

“The press conference was just a rehash of the vituperations and innuendoes heaped on us by the former political appointees in their first press briefing.

“There was nothing new that should warrant our response.

“They failed to address the main issue, which is the systematic and coordinated cornering of the resources of Kaduna State through phoney contracts and outright looting.

“If they genuinely have the interest of Kaduna State and are truly men and women of integrity, they would have applied themselves to developing the state instead of participating in the alleged pilfering of its scarce resources.”

Post Views: 5