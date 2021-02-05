The Central Bank of Nigeria has disbursed to Federal Universities the Earned Allowance approved for it by the Federal Government, The Sun is reporting.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities got the Federal Government to approve and release the allowance after about 10 months of strike and negotiation between the lecturers and government officials.

While the ASUU delegation was led by its President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, that of the Federal Government was led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige.

According to The Sun, University of Nigeria Nsukka; Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria; and University of Calabar received the lion share of the N40 billion released.

A breakdown of the amount revealed that UNN got N2,892,952 billion, out of which N2.1 billion went to academic staff and N723, 238 million for three non-teaching staff; ABU received N2,660,525 billion: N1.995 billion went to ASUU members, three non-academic workers shared N665,331 million; while UNICAL got N2,345,942 billion, made up of N1.759,456 billion for teaching staff and N586,485 million for non-academic staff.

University of Ibadan received N2,118,903 billion, ASUU members got N1,589,177 billion, non-teaching workers picked N529,725 million; University of Lagos was credited with N1,892,036 billion, academic staff shared N1,419,027billion, non-teaching workers got N473,009 million; Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife was credited with N1,852,253 billion, members of ASUU got N1,389,189billion, non-teaching staff received N463,063 million; and University of Benin’s share was N2,329,901billion, teaching staff pocketed N1,747,426 billion, while three non-academic workers got N582,475 million.

University of Jos got N1,741,607billion, ASUU members shared N1,306,205 billion, non-academic counterpart got N435,401 million; University of Ilorin received N1,526,602 billion, teaching staff N1,144,952 billion, three non-academic workers shared N381,650 million; University of Abuja got N831,534 million, its teaching staff received N623,650 million, non-academic unions shared N207,883 million; Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta got N850,224million, ASUU members got N637,668 million, non-teaching workers got N212,556million and University of Agriculture, Makurdi received N986,789million, its academic staff pocketed N740,092million and three non-teaching N246,697 million.

The Sun said it learnt that the receipt of the share of the earned allowance has been generating internal crisis between non-teaching staff and the management of some universities.