The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Wednesday presented a confessional video evidence in an IIorin, Kwara State High Court by a herbalist, Jamiu Isiaka, 31, admitting to defrauding a South Korean National, Keun Sig Kim, to the tune of N30 million to procure a licence of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that EFCC on June 11 arraigned Isiaka on four counts bordering on obtaining money under false pretence, forgery and impersonation.

Isiaka had pleaded not guilty.

At the resumed hearing on Wednesday, the anti-graft agency, through its witness, Dare Folarin, presented a video clip showing that the defendant allegedly confessed to the crime and also how he spent the funds.

Folarin told the court that the defendant was recorded while in the EFCC detention with a hidden recording device.

In the video evidence played in the open court, the defendant allegedly confessed to using the proceeds of the fraud to sponsor himself and wife to Hajj.

The defendant was also seen saying in the video clip that “when we came back, we organised a big party for family, friends and other well wishers.

“I bought a Toyota Corolla car and I equally bribed the Police from S.I.B, Ilorin, when they were investigating me.

“I gave them N2 million bribe so that they would allow me and my wife to travel to the holy land.”

The witness said at the end of their investigations, the anti-graft agency came to the conclusion that the defendant was the same person who impersonated the National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Aminat Zakari.

Folarin testified that through the confession, EFCC operatives realised that the defendant had also impersonated the former Group Managing Director of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, Dr. Maikanti Baru.

The witness said that the defendant also impersonated the Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

The witness told the court that the defendant allegedly forged vital documents with which he brain washed his victims before defrauding them of huge sums of money.

“We also discovered that the defendant collected over 88,000 dollars from the victim under false pretence that he would issue him a certificate of incorporation with NNPC,” the EFCC witness said.

The Judge, Justice Mahmud Abdulgafar, adjourned the case untill July 1 for cross examination of the witness.