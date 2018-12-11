N30,000 minimum wage must be paid before 2019 elections – NLC

Waheed Olojede, Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress, Oyo state chapter, has assured workers of the payment of N30,000 new minimum wage before the 2019 general election.

Olojede stated this on Tuesday in Ibadan during the 2018 Pension Day celebration organised by pensioners in the state.

He said the union was not prepared to compromise on the issue of N30,000 minimum wage as it must be paid before the 2019 general election.

He said: “The issue of the new minimum wage started long ago before the election and must be resolved before it.

“I call on the National Assembly to give the report of the tripartite committee accelerated hearing whenever it is sent to them by the President.

“This is the time the National Assembly can pay back to the workers in Nigeria.”

Olojede urged Nigerian leaders to know that without followers, there cannot be leaders and urged them to think of the suffering workers are going through due to insufficient take home pay.

The NLC chairman also called on the state government to pay the October salary of primary school teachers within seven days.

Olojede said the union would not hesitate to take a decision if the state government failed to yield to its demand by the expiration of the ultimatum date.

“The primary school teachers are angry and hungry,” he said.

In his contribution, Oyo State NUP Chairman, Pa Gbadegesin Akande, called for the probe of activities of SUBEB and Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs to help pensioners and the state government.

Akande called for biometric verification of pensioners by competent ICT institutions and decried verifications that were not properly structured, executed to check fake pensioners.

“It is with a well-structured, coordinated and properly executed biometric verification that money will be saved to pay genuine pensioners,” he said.