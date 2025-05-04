N3.4b opioids seized in Lagos, Port Harcourt by NDLEA

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have intercepted no fewer than 3.5 million pills of opioids and 163,000 bottles of codeine syrup with a combined street value of N3,428 billion in Port Harcourt, Rivers State and Lagos State.

The bulk of the seizures on April 25, 2025, was made up of two million pills of tramadol 225mg and 163,000 bottles of codeine syrup.

It was made during a joint examination of a watch-listed container by NDLEA officers, men of Nigeria Customs Service and other security agencies at the Port Harcourt Ports Complex, Onne, Rivers State.

In Lagos, a total of 1,500,000 pills of a controlled opioid were recovered from a suspect, Olarenwaju Wahab, at the Alaba-Rago area of Ojo on April 29, while the source of the consignment was traced to Q104B Road 25, Victoria Garden City, Lekki, Lagos State, which is the residence of one Obinna Kenneth, who is now at large.

