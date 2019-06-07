The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has been queried by the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, over alleged financial misappropriation.

The Office of the Secretary to the State Government issued the query.

The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission had alleged the mismanagement of N3.4 billion by the Emirate under Sanusi, recommending the suspension of the Emir.

The money was said to have been misappropriated between 2014 and 2017.

The Chief of Staff to Emir Sanusi, Munir Sanusi, confirmed the receipt of the query.

He said: “We received the query today (Thursday).

“The state government has demanded the response of His Highness within 24 hours.

“The council is studying the content.”