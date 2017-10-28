N2b pension fraud: Minister begs EFCC operative, as Maina flees though Niger Republic

N2b pension fraud: Minister begs EFCC operative, Maina flees though Niger Republic

More facts have emerged on the involvement of a Minister in the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in the saga of the dismissed former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms Task Team, Abdulrasheed Abdullahi Maina.

According to The Nation newspaper, the Minister was said to have begged a detective with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to spare Maina.

This was just as facts emerged that Maina must have fled the country through Niger Republic.

He is reported to hold the international passport of Niger Republic.

The newspaper quoted a source as having said: “President Muhammadu Buhari needs a comprehensive appraisal of the circumstances surrounding the reinstatement of Maina. A syndicate in the government was behind the whole saga.

“For instance, a minister had met with an EFCC operative, who was coordinating the investigation of Maina, to spare the suspect. This was done before the minister was inaugurated as a FEC (Federal Executive Council) member.

“The said minister specifically demanded that Maina’s case be closed and the suspect should be used as a prosecution witness. He said Maina would make vital documents available to assist the EFCC.

“The said session was held at the private office of the minister in Garki part of Abuja. But the operative, who was shocked by the plea, refused to cooperate with the minister.

“If the government digs well, the operative (who has left the services of EFCC) can be recalled to give evidence on how and where the minister met him.”

