N250m gift: Davido didn’t help when I needed him — Baba Fryo

Singer, Baba Fryo, has expressed his disappointment on the kind gesture of his younger colleague, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, towards the orphans.

Fryo expressed his disappointment in a video shared on his Instagram page concerning his request for Davido’s assistance.

He said Davido and others neglected him, a known face, when he needed their help, but can help orphans nobody knows.

According to him, he was helped by people he had never seen in his life.

He said: “There is something that I have been seeing on social media that someone gifted orphanages N250m.

“To me, the thing is funny

“I remember when I was depressed, they tagged many of my colleagues.

“They tagged Davido, Tuface and others, but none of them responded.

“It was people that have never seen me in this life, people that do not know me that responded.

“If I see someone doing good, I appreciate them.

“I am not saying it is a bad thing.

“I just want to ask people why someone like me that people know, who cried out, why did they not help the person that they know?

“It is the people that they do not know or can see their faces that they are helping out with N250 million.

“Let’s all think.

“Will we call that wickedness or ignorance?

“I tagged the Delta, Rivers and Lagos State Governments.

“None of them came to my aid.

“Is that wickedness or ignorance?

“But today I am seeing that N250 million is going to be distributed to orphanages all over Nigeria.

“I will advice Nigerians to open their eyes.”

Recall that Davido on November 17 asked his fans and friends to send him money via his newly-opened Wema Bank account.

After two days, he garnered about N201 million.

Thereafter, the singer announced that he would be adding N50 million to the N201 million and donate it to orphanages across Nigeria.