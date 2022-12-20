N240m Money Laundering: Convicted Okupe’s wife, son beg for mercy 

Wife and son of Doyin Okupe, a former Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Media to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Doyin Okupe, Monday begged a Federal High Court, Abuja to tamper justice with mercy on Okupe’s sentencing.

Omolola and Adesunkanmi Okupe spoke as witnesses shortly after the court reconvened following the defendant’s conviction.

The court, presided over by Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, had convicted Okupe for breaching the Money Laundering Act.

Justice Ojukwu, in a judgment, held that Okupe was found guilty of contravening Sections 16(1) & (2) of the Money Laundering Act, for accepting cash payments without going through financial institution, in excess of the threshold allowed under the Act.

Okupe is the Director General of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the Labour Party (LP).

Okupe was said to have received N240 million in cash from the office of the former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Sambo Dasuki (retired).

Besides, the wife and the son who testified to Okupe’s good character and honesty before the court, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife and former Director-General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Dr Idi Farouk, also gave their evidence and appealed for leniency.