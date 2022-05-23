N23.3bn Misappropriation: EFCC re-arraigns ex-Finance Minister, four others

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) has re-arraigned a former Finance Minister, Bashir Yaguda and four others in a FCT High court, Maitama over alleged misappropriation of N23.3 billion.

Others arraigned are: retired Col. Sambo Dasuki, a former governor of Sokoto State, Attahiru Bafarawa and his son, Sagir, and their company, Dalhatu Investment Limited .

They were arraigned on 25 counts bordering on misappropriation and receiving fraudulent proceeds.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the defendants were first arriagned, 2015 before Justice Peter Affen now justice of court of Appeal.

They were later re-arraigned before Justice Husseini Baba Yusuf, now the FCT chief judge then, before Justice Yusuf Halilu.

The EFCC accused them of diverting money from the office of the national security adviser between 2013 and 2015 to finance electioneering campaign.

The defendants pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to them.

The defendants are to enjoy the bail condition given to them earlier.

Halilu adjourned until June 30 for trial and June 7 to hear an application filed by Dauski ‘s counsel.

Earlier, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, counsel to Bafarawa had urged the court to allow the defendants to enjoy the bail condition given to them earlier.

He said on December 21, 2015, justice Affen granted them bail and Baba-Yusuf in October 7, 2016 asked them to continue on the same condition.

Counsel to the prosecution, Oluwaleke Atolagbe , would not object so long as the defendants are available in court for their trial.

Raji Ahmed, SAN, counsel to Dasuki reminded the court for his application for his client to be allowed to travel abroad for medical attention.