N22b earned allowance: JAC confirms receipt, asks Bursars not to disburse

The Joint Action Committee of the Non-Academic Staff Union and Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities has confirmed the release by the Federal Government of the N22.127 billion earned allowance.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Saturday insisted that the Federal Government had released the earned allowance.

This runs contrary to the position of the Academic Staff Union of Universities that the earned allowance was yet to be paid.

However, despite the release of the fund, the JAC has directed Bursars of universities not to effect disbursement.

This is because the non-academic staff are contesting the sharing formula of the N22.127 billion.

It told the Bursars to remember an earlier circular dated November 15, 2021, which stated that: “Should the Federal Government go-ahead to release the fund for earned allowance in line with the unfavourably skewed formula, no branch or member of JAC of NASU and SSANU in any unit/department, bursary inclusive should partake in the disbursement.”

It added: “Branches of JAC are therefore reminded of the need for them to comply strictly with the directive regarding their submission of the necessary information in respect of what has been paid as earned allowances to them from inception and what is outstanding as this will enable the national JAC to be in a position to respond to the government demand for us to avail it with what is actually outstanding for payment to our members.”