N2.1b fraud: Dokpesi received funds without executing any contract-Witness

Usman Aliyu, a prosecution witness in the N2.1bn fraud case filed against Chief Raymond Dokpesi, on Monday told the Federal High Court, Abuja, that the defendant received the money without executing any contract.

Dokpesi, a chieftain of the PDP, was docked by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, for allegedly receiving the money from the office of former National Security Adviser, retired Col. Sambo Dasuki.

Aliyu, an operative of the EFCC, led in evidence by the Commission’s counsel, Oluwaleke Atolagbe, said that Dokpesi received the funds through his company, DAAR Investments and Holdings Ltd.

Dokpesi, former Chairman of DAAR Communications, is facing a seven-count charge, bordering on money laundering and procurement fraud.

Aliyu further said that N60million out of the N2.1billion was transferred to two companies, including Archithesis Ltd and Wood Country Investment Ltd.

He said: “We invited the owners and promoters of these companies, one Ayonbani, who volunteered his statement and confirmed that he received the fund from Dokpesi.

“He stated that the fund was for renovation and reconstruction work he was to carry out at the home of Dokpesi in Edo.”

An exhibit, marked D- statement of account, was produced in court by the witness to show the details of the transactions.

According to the exhibit, on January 22, 2015, the sum of N500million was credited to the account of DAAR Investment and Holdings Ltd. by the office of the former NSA with no work done.

“The balance in the account before the transaction was N113, 885.28.”

He also said that on February 4, 2015, there was a credit deposit of another N500million from the office of the NSA to DAAR Investment and Holdings account.

On February 9, 2015, another deposit of N620million was made into the account by the same office of the former NSA.

He said: “On March 19, 2015, Dokpesi’s company account was also credited with N500million.”

Aliyu also analysed the bank statements for the transactions between Dokpesi and the two companies (Archithesis and Wood Country Investment Ltd) with dates.

Responding to a question by the defence counsel, Kanu Agabi (SAN), on whether the account of the office of the NSA was kept with the Central Bank of Nigeria, he answered in the affirmative.

Agabi also asked if funds kept in such account were the proceeds of crime and the witness said no.

The witness also responded in the negative, when he was asked whether he obtained a statement from the defendant.

The witness said he read the defendant’s statement but did not investigate the allegations Dokpesi made, because he was only limited to the N2.1billion received by his company.

Upon further interrogation, he admitted that the defendant had no control over the procedure for making payments in the office of the former NSA.

Justice John Tsoho adjourned the case until October 4 for adoption of addresses.