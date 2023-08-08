N15bn budget for safe school project, best interest for Nigeria – FG

The Federal Government FG said its N15 billion budget for safe school project in 2023 budget was for the best interest of the country.

The National Coordinator, Safe School Initiative (SSI), the National Coordinator, Safe School Initiative (SSI), Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajia Halima Iliya, stated this at a news conference in Abuja Tuesday.

Iliya said the SSI was aimed to enable children affected by conflicts and insecurity to continue with their education unhindered.

she said that a national plan on financing the initiative was developed and launched in December 2022, and it would be implemented between 2023 to 2026, with a total investment of N144.8 billion.

She added that the plan proposed N32.58 billion in 2023, N36.98 billion in 2024, N37.15 billion in 2025, and N38.03 billion in 2026, respectively, stating that FG made provision of N15 billion for 2023.

Iliya said that the plan would be funded through annual budgetary provisions from federal, state, local governments, government interventionist agencies, foreign governments, multilateral institutions, donor partners, business and philanthropists, among others.

She said that the implementation strategy aimed to cover 50 per cent of the most risk public schools over the medium term 2023-2026.

“The plan will achieve building and integrating security resilient host communities in the protection of education, strengthening the detection, deterrence and response capabilities of the security agencies.

“Equipping the schools security, response and coordination centres in Abuja and States, respectively; regular engagements and policy advocacy with the Nigerian public and key government officials on implementation of the national plan,” Iliya said.

She said that the implementation of the plan commenced in January 2023, with the national school security and coordination centre by the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) as the lead agency for the protection of schools and government critical assets.

“The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, will be holding a strategic forum on the protection of schools and other learning places in Nigeria.

“He will also be launching the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for police special squad for initiative on Wednesday,” Iliya said.

The National Coordinator said that 18 states would be covered now with 48 schools in each state, adding that subsequently other states would join the initiative.

Iliya also said earlier that the former president signed the safe school declaration ratification document which was endorsed by 118 countries signing the country’s commitment to implementation.

“A technical working committee was constituted from critical agencies, Ministry of Education, Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), NSCDC, Department of States Services and Defence Headquarters, were saddle with the responsibility to develop a national plan on financing the safe school,” Iliya said.

Dr Ebenezer Leo, a representative of NGF, urged the media to sensitise the public on the importance of the school safety initiative and the need for everyone to key into the project