N13b cash: EFCC invites ex-NIA DG, wife, others

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has invited the immediate past Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ayodele Oke; his wife, Folashade Oke; and others implicated in the $43.45 million (over N13 billion) cash recovered in different currencies at Osborne Towers in Ikoyi, Lagos.

This was contained in a statement by the EFCC on Wednesday.

But the statement did not name others invited for questioning by the EFCC.

The statement said the invitation of the former NIA DG and others was part of the resumption of the investigation of the cash haul.

The statement said: “In furtherance of its investigative activities to unravel the circumstances surrounding the $43.45 million cash recovered by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in Lagos sometime in April 2017, the Commission has invited former Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ayodele Oke and his wife, Folashade Oke.

”Mrs. Oke had refused to honour previous invitations by the commission which resumed its investigation into the matter, following the Federal Government’s decision to relieve Mr. Oke of his position as DG.

“Besides the couple, other suspects are equally being invited to determine their culpability or otherwise in the humongous cash, in foreign currencies and naira notes, stashed in a residential building at Osborne Road Ikoyi, Lagos.”