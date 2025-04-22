N10m was raised in four days for boy who stood in front of Obi’s convoy – Lawyer

A human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, has disclosed that N10 million was raised in four days to support the boy who stood in front of the convoy of Peter Obi during the campaign for the 2023 elections, 17-year-old Quadri Alabi.

The Eagle Online recalls that Obi, a former two-term governor of Anambra State, was the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in 2023.

The human rights lawyer revealed this development on Monday when he appeared on a Channels Television programme: “The Morning Brief.”

Effiong said: “I can confirm to you that as of this morning, we’ve raised over N10 million in barely four days for Quadri.

“It re-energises our hope in the Nigerian spirit.

“Within the first two hours, we had raised over N3 million.

“In 2023, the donation that was given to him wasn’t even close to this, and you saw what they (the area boys) did to him.

“We’ve completely taken them out of that community.

“We’ve put them where it is safe.

“We’re working on getting fresh accommodation in a different place.

“The mother is a petty trader.

“She needs some financial support to stabilise.

“So part of that money will go to that.

“And then we may have to decide on whether to put the rest in a deposit for him, because the money was first for him.

“The point is to ensure that he is rehabilitated and he doesn’t go back to a place that will make him vulnerable to that kind of attack.

“That is the least we owe Quadri.”

