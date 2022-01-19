N100m worth of prizes to be won in Bigi sponsored Nigerian Idol 7

Organizers of the most anticipated music reality show, Nigerian Idol, have revealed that One Hundred Million Naira worth of prizes is up for grabs in the 7th edition which premieres on Sunday, February 6th, 2022 on DStv and GOtv.

This includes a recording deal, brand new SUV, cash prizes, and other alluring prizes from the headline sponsor, Bigi, Naija’s leading and favourite range of carbonated soft drinks with thirteen variants from the stable of Rite Foods Limited.

After virtual and live auditions which recorded over ten thousand entries for the music reality show across Nigeria, Season 7 premieres on the screen with refreshingly thrilling and rousing musical moments for lovers and fans of the show.

Bigi, Naija’s leading range of carbonated soft drinks returns as the headline sponsor for the second time. The Bigi brand, a truly world-class and proudly Nigerian brand will journey with all participating contestants as well as fans as the show goes live.

Speaking on the sponsorship, Boluwatife Adedugbe, Assistant Brand Manager, Beverage and Bakery, Rite Foods Limited espoused her company’s commitment to talent promotion and growth of the entertainment industry by discovering and rewarding music talents in Nigeria.

“The Bigi brand is here for the second time to ensure that this season produces a crop of fresh talents who will be well-grounded to conquer both the local and global music scene. This is in line with Rite Foods’ commitment to promoting young talents and boosting the entertainment sector. “We can’t wait to go with all contestants and viewers on this refreshing music journey,” she stated.

Adedugbe further reiterated the company’s unwavering effort to make the partnership with the Nigerian Idol platform a worthy one by helping to amplify the show and provide the much-needed engagement necessary to thrill, excite and refresh viewers throughout the season.

She also stressed that the music platform will give the Bigi brand the space required to connect with its consumers who are great lovers of music. “Music is a language which the Bigi brand explores to connect with the hearts and minds of consumers; as such, the Nigerian Idol platform is an excellent platform for Bigi, a proudly Nigerian brand to connect aggressively with its consumers. With all thirteen variants, there is a Bigi for every moment of the show – as a fan, viewer, or contestant,” she added.

To refresh the tone of Nigerian Idol Season 7, popular multi-award-winning music icons Dapo Oyebanjo, popularly known as D’Banj, and Simi, singer and songwriter, join Obi Asika as judges for the season to give the show a more exciting and engaging experience.

Nigerian Idol Season 7 will premiere on DStv Channel 197 and GOtv Channel 29 on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at 6 pm. The main live episodes will air weekly starting Sunday, 20 March 2022 at 7 pm on Africa Magic Showcase, Urban and Family.

Nigerian Idol is famed for producing superstars and this season, the Bigi brand has assured fans and lovers of the show of a more thrilling and refreshing excitement with its portfolio of thirteen variants, allowing both contestants and viewers to choose the flavour that resonates with their personality as they enjoy the moments because there is a ‘Bigi for every moment.’