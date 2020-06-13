An Awka High Court has remanded the former President General of Isuanocha Community in Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State, Chief Anthony Onyeagolu and his partner, Moses Emebo, in prison custody for the alleged murder of Augus Okoye.

It would be recalled that Okoye, a former Deputy Youth Leader in Isuanocha Community, Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State, was murdered last year by an alleged gang of assassins, allegedly led by Onyeagolu.

Okoye, a 48-year-old businessman, was killed after being kidnapped at about 1:30am on December 16, 2018 at his home in Ifite Isu Village.

His family members said he was killed for being the star witness in a case of N100 million fraud instituted by the community through the Economic Financial Crimes Commission against Onyeagolu.

Another victim, Chidiebere Okoye, an indigene of the community, who was one of those kidnapped, tortured, shot and presumed dead, survived and was invited by the police to make a statement on the incident, where he indicted Onyeagolu.

The widow of Okoye, Sylvia Okoye, on the fateful day that her husband was abducted and killed, hid and saw as Onyeagolu and others allegedly bundled her husband out of their home, after using his boxer to blindfold him.

The matter, which had been under investigation by the Force Headquarters, Abuja, has been moved to different police stations as policemen with vested interest in the case fought dirty.

The matter has been on since 2018.

The case was finally referred back to Anambra State Police Command, where it all started, for further investigation.

But again, the accused was granted bail in a controversial circumstance at 12:30pm two months ago.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Charles Okaa of Court II Anambra State High Court, Awka Division, remanded Onyeagolu and Emebo in connection with the murder.

Before the ruling, the Principal State Counsel from Anambra State Ministry of Justice, C. N. Chukwuka, objected to the manner the Police handled the case, insisting that the procedure in a murder case required the police to transmit the case file to the state Attorney General, who, according to her, has the powers to prefer necessary charges or otherwise against the accused persons.

Chukwuma contended that the Attorney General had already written to the police requesting that the case file should be transmitted to his office.

But the Legal Officer from the State Police Command, A. A. Nwangwu, however, argued that the police had powers to prefer charges against the defendants, having thoroughly investigated the matter.

Counsel to the defendants, Chief Tagbo Ike, had applied to the Court to grant bail to the defendants, but this was turned down by Justice Okaa, who rather ordered the police and the state Ministry of Justice to perfect the necessary procedures in the case and file proper charges against the suspects.

The matter was adjourned till July 13, 2020 for further hearing.

—