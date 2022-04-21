N100m form: Nigerians live expensive lifestyles, says APC spokesperson

The All Progressives Congress has given reasons for the prices placed on its Expression of Interest and Nomination forms.

The party would commence the sales of the forms to aspirants in the forthcoming 2023 general election on Saturday.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, who announced the decision, said that the APC’s Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for 2023 presidential and governorship aspirants would be sold at N100 million and N50 million respectively.

While appearing on a Channels Television programme on Wednesday night, Morka explained that the price tags placed on the forms were “justifiable”.

According to him, people earn legitimately in Nigeria and live opulent lifestyles.

He said, “Exorbitant for those who aspire for the highest office in Nigeria! Yes, I guess people may ask that legitimate questions around that. But don’t forget that some of the most special groups of citizens were granted high consideration. Youths between 25 and 40 are granted 50 per cent discount for all positions.

“We live in a country where people live opulent lifestyles and make legitimate money.”

Asked if APC is a party for the rich, he replied, “It is not for the rich.

“Economically, things are not perfect. They are not perfect anywhere. Do you have a country where the economy is perfect? Is it the United States or the United Kingdom?

“We should make decisions that reflect our situation. The party thinks that the values placed on these forms are justified.”

According to him, aspirants for senatorial positions would pay N20 million for the forms, House of Representatives, N10 million and House of Assembly aspirants N2 million.

Morka said the party’s NEC had approved May 30 and June 1, for its special convention for its 2023 presidential primary election and May 18 for its governorship primary.

He said that forms for the party’s female aspirants and persons with disability would be free for any elective positions in the coming 2023 general elections.

The APC spokesperson added that youths between the age of 25 and 40 years would have to purchase the forms at a discount of 50 per cent.