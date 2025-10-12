N100b Loan Approval: Benue condemns PDP’s statement

The Benue State Government has condemned a statement issued by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the approval of a N100 billion infrastructure loan by the State House of Assembly.

The Benue State Government described the statement as “misguided” in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sir Terso Kula.

The statement, made available to the media on Saturday, said: “We read a press statement issued by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Benue chapter through its Publicity Secretary, Hon. Tim Nyor, condemning the approval granted by the Benue State House of Assembly for the State Government to access a ₦100 billion infrastructure loan.

“While the PDP’s outburst is not unexpected, given its history of clueless, reckless governance and mismanagement, it is important to set the record straight for the good people of Benue State who deserve facts, not political propaganda. It is on record that Benue state was adjudged the worst state in fiscal responsibility in the country under the PDP government and also consistently scored last in capital projects nationwide.

“The PDP democratized poverty in Benue by its deliberate refusal to pay salaries and pensions, and lack of investment in critical infrastructure that undergird development.

“In contrast, this is the first time the Governor nicknamed ‘Mr. 25th’ by civil servants and pensioners for his consistency upsetting their welfare packages will be borrowing.

“Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia has made his acknowledged massive strides in development through prudent management of scarce resources and ingenious financial engineering.

“The ₦100 billion facility recently approved by the Benue State House of Assembly is not a frivolous or politically motivated borrowing but a strategic and development-driven intervention aimed at fast-tracking key infrastructure projects across the state. The details of these projects are public and clearly outlined in the Governor’s request to the Assembly.

“Amongst other things, the loan is intended to finance the following:

“1. Renovation and equipping of General Hospitals across the state to strengthen the health sector and improve tertiary healthcare delivery.

“2. Renovation and construction of science schools statewide to reposition education and promote technical learning.

“3. Completion of ongoing roads, bridges, drainages, and electricity projects abandoned by previous administrations.

“4. Building of skills acquisition centers to tackle youth unemployment through vocational training.

“5. Construction and equipping of smart schools in all federal constituencies across the state to modernize learning.

“6. Further development of infrastructure at the Benue State University of Agriculture, Science and Technology, Ihugh – a transformative educational project that will diversify the state’s economy and open new opportunities for innovation.

“7. Development of industrial clusters in the state.

“It is, therefore, grossly misleading for the PDP to describe this laudable, well-intended developmental initiative as a ‘reckless fiscal adventure.’

“On the contrary, His Excellency, Rev. Fr. Dr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia’s administration has demonstrated unparalleled fiscal discipline, transparency, and prudence in managing the state’s resources – a refreshing departure from the wasteful and opaque years of PDP leadership.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the PDP-led administration, especially, especially, that of Samuel Ortom by their own admission, left behind a staggering direct debt burden of ₦187.7 billion, a weight that has constrained the state’s finances and development capacity.

“This administration would later discover that this figure was grossly understated and later uncovered another N170b owed through local government areas. It’s unbelievable that Ortoms administration accumulated this humongous debt and refused to pay civil servants and pensioners their entitlements.

“Furthermore, it is shocking that the Ortom government, after receiving several financial interventions from the Federal Government, including bailout funds, LNG funds and two tranches of the Paris Club debt refund, unexplained direct borrowing, still handed over to Fr. Alia a debt profile of ₦187.7 billion, twelve months’ arrears of salaries for state civil servants, ten (10) months’ arrears for local government staff, about thirty-six (36) months’ pension arrears, and a landscape of collapsed infrastructure across the state, bringing the total debt to ₦359 billion.

“The Alia administration has restrained itself from borrowing over the past two years due to the unsustainable debt burden it inherited and has only gone on this route after paying off substantial parts of this debt. Recent figures from the debt management office put Benue’s local debt burden at less than 125 billion Naira as well as substantial reduction in local government debts.

“When the esteemed Reverend gentleman, His Excellency, Fr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia assumed office, he did not only clear the backlog of salaries and pensions owed by the Ortom administration, but also graciously paid over five months’ arrears of salaries owed to political appointees of the former Governor; individuals appointed by Ortom himself but abandoned without pay by their principal.

“If the PDP had governed with prudence, transparency, and accountability, Benue State would not be in dire need of infrastructural renewal today.

“It is, therefore, the height of hypocrisy for a party that left behind massive debts, salary/pension arrears, and crumbling institutions to now masquerade as champions of fiscal responsibility

“Contrary to their propaganda, Benue’s debt profile remains within sustainable limits, and every kobo of the ₦100 billion facility will be tied to verifiable and people-oriented projects. The House of Assembly’s unanimous approval reflects an understanding of the critical infrastructural deficit inherited and confidence in the Governor’s capacity to deliver.

“Fr. Hyacinth Alia’s administration remains steadfast in its commitment to transparent governance, infrastructural renewal, and the welfare of the Benue people. This loan will not be misused; it will be invested in projects that directly improve lives, enhance productivity, and restore Benue’s pride as the Food Basket of the Nation.

“The government therefore urges the PDP to set aside bitterness and face the reality that Benue is now on a path of responsible governance.

“Political blackmail and emotional outbursts will not derail the ongoing transformation of the state. Governor Alia is very focused on his mission.

“Benue is rebuilding, and history will remember those who stood for progress and those who stood in its way.”