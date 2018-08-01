N-Power: Oni commends FG for recruiting over 8,000 Ekiti indigenes

The immediate past Deputy Chairman of APC, Chief Segun Oni has commended the Federal Government for recruiting more than 8,000 unemployed graduates of Ado-Ekiti state into the second batch of the N-Power programme.

Oni, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria, at his Ifaki-Ekiti residence, said that the programme had given hope to the beneficiaries.

He debunked the rumour making the rounds that the beneficiaries were selected on party affiliation; say that they were selected on merit from the 16 local government areas of the state.

According to him, the recruitment of the unemployed graduates into the scheme is timely and a relief to the beneficiaries, adding that many of them have been jobless for years.

He said: “I can say with assurance that the beneficiaries were picked on merit.

“Each of them filled forms online where they itemised their degrees and areas of specialisation, to determine where they could fit in to work and proof their worth.

“The beneficiaries were mostly from indigent background and I can tell you that no one has any affiliation with anyone of them.”

Oni, who is also a former governor of Ekiti, also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and the Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, for the scheme.

He said that the scheme could give the beneficiaries opportunity that could turn many of them to employers of labour in future.

He said: “I want to, on behalf of Ekiti beneficiaries, thank President Buhari and his able vice for the introduction of the N-Power scheme under which beneficiaries are entitled to stipend per month.

“I want to promise on behalf of the beneficiaries that they will work to strengthen the effort of the Buhari administration.

“We will ensure that the beneficiaries are deployed to critical areas that will impact on the development of the state.”

Oni urged the beneficiaries of the scheme to give their best to the nation and refrain from any form of misconduct, reminding them that they held their future in their hands.

He also congratulated the governor-elect, Dr Kayode Fayemi on his victory.

NAN reports that the beneficiaries collected letters of posting to their various primary places of work from N-Power representatives at the Ola-Oluwa Grammar School, Ado-Ekiti on Monday and Tuesday.