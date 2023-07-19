N-HYPPADEC constructs mobile police barack in Plateau

828 828

The National Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (N-HYPPADEC), is constructing a Mobile Police Barack at Gashish in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The Managing Director of the Commission, Alhaji Abubakar Yelwa, who inspected the on-going project Wednesday, said it would cost the commission over N300 million.

Yelwa, who said that the initiative was part of its mandate, added that it would address the security concerns in Gashish and other adjoining communities

”We are here to inspect the ongoing construction of a modern Mobile Police Barack, a project undertaking by N-HYPPADEC.

”This is part of our mandate toward addressing the needs of the people of power generating communities in Nigeria.

”After a need assessment, the people here and the government of Plateau have agreed that we build this barack so that police personnel or even soldiers can be posted here to secure them.

”No matter the infrastructure we will provide for the people, if there is no security of lives and property, there won’t be growth and development; this is the rationale behind this initiative,”he said.

Yelwa, who said that the project has reached 70 per cent completion, expressed satisfaction with the quality of work so far done.

He said that when completed, the barack would accommodate over 150 personnel alongside their families.

”This project will cost us over N300 million, and this is aside the fencing and other facilities we intend to provide so that any personnel posted to this place will be comfortable

”The project is 70 percent completed and I’m highly impressed with the quality of work I have seen,”he said.

The managing director, who said that the project would be completed by December, called on the community to support and cooperate with the commission to actualise its mandate.

Gashish and surrounding communities have over years witnessed a series of security challenges.

The Managing Director had earlier visited Governor Caleb Mutfwang, where he intimated him of its activities in the State.