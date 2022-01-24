Myself, two daughters have sex with bandits for money — Married woman

A married woman from one of the Northern States in Nigeria, Maryam Abubakar, has revealed that she and her two daughters have sex regularly with bandits in exchange for money.

The 39-year-old housewife stated this in an interview aired by Channels Television, which has been trending again on Facebook.

Abubakar made the revelation in December 2021 when she was paraded by the Force Public Relations Officer, Commissioner of Police Frank Mba, alongside some others nabbed by the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team.

However, over the weekend, the video of the parade resurfaced on Facebook, with several commentators making their views known.

Abubakar said at the parade: “Bandits pay me between N30,000 and N50,000 for a round of sex.

“I help them do their shopping to prevent them from arrest.

“I know they are into kidnapping, banditry and armed robbery, but I decided to date one of them despite my marital status because my husband was not taking care of me as his wife, but this my boyfriend takes care of me and gives me lots of money.

“One day, some bandits said I should introduce more girls to them.

“So I brought two girls and they were given N50,000 per night.

“I felt my 15-year-old and 17-year-old daughters can also benefit.

“So I introduced them to the bandits and they were given lots of money.

“As such, some of the burdens I have like feeding them and clothing them reduced on me.”

Abubakar equally confirmed that she has a brother who is also a bandit.

Mba had said during the parade of the suspects in December: “These suspects are from Zaria, Kaduna state.

“They work with a notorious bandit in a forest in Kaduna State.

“The suspects assist bandits by providing surveillance on potential targets and informing the bandits in the bush.

“They visit the bandits and aid them in purchasing food and medical supplies.

“The suspects also provide bandits with women for pleasure.

“One of the suspects, Mariam Abubakar, has a boyfriend and a brother in the bandits’ camp.

“Mariam has also introduced girls to the bandits.

“Sometimes they go as far as demanding ransoms before releasing such girls.

“We appeal to community leaders and parents to work with law enforcement agencies.”