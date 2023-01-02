My year-end non-penetrative sexual experience, by Tiwa Says

Happy New Year folks. I hope this year is a better one. Keep in mind that life only responds to efforts not intentions. I know a lot of people have done the usual “new year resolution” thing, making a long list of intentions and declarations.

While some are achievable, others can be a little unrealistic, thereby setting yourself up for failure before even starting.

It is always better to keep your goals clear and simple. Even if you have long-term goals, break them into smaller easy to achieve plans. Push past the intention stage this year and make the efforts that matter. Nothing is impossible as long as you believe. Don’t join the bandwagon, move at your pace.

Enough of the TED talk. I hope you were able to strike out every item on your bucket list before the year ended?… I know I did.

The best way to describe the last week of the year for me was: Explorative. Mike and I went all out, nearly exhausting ourselves in a bit to not carry over anything from our bucket list to the new year, especially because we had a new list of things we wanted to try.

In our quest for something different, we decided to visit a strip club. On entering this place, it seemed like another world. There were ladies of all shapes and sizes, in different stages of nudity. They paraded the room, displaying their bodies as wares, to the preying and hungry eyes of the attendees.

I was eager to see how Mike will respond to these ladies and I didn’t have to wait long. As we were seated, a dark-skinned full-breasted lady in a sexy two-piece lingerie… must have been a double D cup breast size…walked over to mike, smiled and whispered something in his ears. He smiled back and she started to do a strip tease.

Her flimsy top was the first to go, and I must say that she had a beautiful set of breasts, which she giggled in Mike’s face. He seemed to be uncomfortable at first, but I urged him on. He pulled her closer and fondled her breasts as she ground him. I could tell that Mike enjoyed the tease and that began to give me some ideas.

The highlight of the night was the sex show that involved a male and female stripper. I’ll leave the details to your imagination because as they say, what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas.

We returned from the club, took a shower together and I was pretty pumped up, but I wanted something different. It was like Mike read my mind because he kissed me, got out my bullet vibrator, and went down on me.

This was not the normal head I was used to. He went further to lick my asshole. And I must confess I felt a new level of pleasure, more intense than anything I had ever felt before because as he licked my asshole, he used the bullet on my clitoris. I thought I was going to pass out from the pleasure. Now I know what it feels like to have a blended orgasm.

More interesting was the fact that Mike also had an orgasm of his own, just from the sheer pleasure of pleasing me and watching me respond in ecstasy. It was interesting to know that we could both achieve such heights of pleasure without any form of penetrative sex.

This was an experience we were going to keep exploring.

NB: Purely fiction

