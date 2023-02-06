My wildest, most pleasurable experience this year, by Tiwa Says

It is becoming increasingly important to take care of one’s mental health. The happenings in the country are enough to cause extreme anxiety and depression, but as much as these things are staring us in the face, taking it all in will only cause more ill. I’m not saying one should not face reality or be out of touch, but try to maintain a balance.

Now more than ever, you should make a conscious effort to de-stress and also check on friends and loved ones.

It’s a war zone out there. This is not the time to keep grudges or to be miserly with your words and emotions. Live, love and laugh. Those are the things that matter. Tomorrow is not promised. Make the best of every day.

And guess who just passed by my desk with a sneaky smile? Your guess was probably wrong so let me do the introduction and give you a little gist about Steven.

Steven is a colleague of mine. He joined the firm just a few months ago. My first attraction to him is his baritone voice. The kind of voice that compels you to submit and do his bidding.

The second will have to be his body structure. Long, strong limbs, broad shoulders and the softest eyes imaginable.

Interestingly, he is unmarried. That was shocking to hear. Are the ladies out there blind or something?

Anyway, we only got talking recently. It had been the usual ‘hellos’ and ‘goodbyes’ before now. Steven had the temperament suitable for a doctor. Always caring and willing to lend a helping hand. When in fact he is a lawyer. Office romance is not my thing, but I found myself drawn to him.

On this day, we both worked till late because we had a deadline. I was in Steven’s office trying to finish up a presentation for the next day. He on the other hand had a report to complete.

As I was rounding up, I asked if he had water in the small refrigerator beside his table, he replied in the affirmative and walked up to me to hand it over.

He put the bottle of water on my bare arm asking: “Is it cold enough?” I flinched because I wasn’t expecting him to do that and also because the water was super cold. I looked at him and replied: “Yes.”

We stared at each other, but not for long because the bottle of water fell to the floor. We both bent to pick it up at the same time and our heads collided…. Ouch! He held my head and kissed me. I didn’t hold back. We kissed for a while, groping each other’s bodies.

His hand found my breast and he squeezed gently. There was no going back at this point. He unbuttoned my blouse and got my breasts out of the bra. He looked at them longingly. Then he took one breast in his mouth and caressed the other. I kissed his slightly bald head, licking his ears and neck. Oh fuck, he moaned.

I unbuckled his belt and zipped his pants down. His bulge snapped out. Hard as a rock. I wanted to take it in my mouth, but I was overwhelmed with pleasure as he started to finger me. He had a special technique of fingering me with his middle finger and rubbing my clitoris with his thumb.

Oh…. I kept saying. My juices flowed like water.

He positioned me at the edge of his desk and inserted his long hard dick into my wet coochie. Oh my!!! As he hit me with sweet strokes, I responded by twisting and rolling my waist. I could hear the slippery wet sound of my honey pot as he thrusted in and out.

He held my neck and asked: “Do you love this dick?” I answered in ecstasy: “Yes, I love this dick.”

Just as I started to cum..he held my head up and said: “Look at me, daddy is coming.” He exploded in me with a loud groan.

My oh my! To say that was the wildest and most pleasurable experience I’ve had so far this year will be putting it mildly. All I could say was: “Wow!” He responded by smiling and saying: “I’ve had that on my mind since the day I saw you.”

I couldn’t wait to tell Mike about my escapade.

NB: Purely fiction.

