My wife was murdered, says husband of nurse allegedly killed by security guard

Emmanuel Anaele, husband of late Patricia Anaele, a school nurse, kidnapped and killed by a security guard at the school where she worked, says his wife was murdered.

According to Anaele, his wife was clearly murdered and not kidnapped then killed as initial report suggested.

The tragic incident occurred at Clear Hope Foundation Academy, Dawaki, in the Bwari Area Council of Abuja.

The case also involved the death of a 14-month-old baby under Anaele’s care in the school’s crèche.

Both were allegedly killed by the school’s security guard, David Moses, who is currently in police custody.

Initial reports suggested that the nurse and the infant were kidnapped by Moses and an accomplice named Sunday, now at large.

Moses had claimed during his confession at the FCT Police Command that they abducted the victims on July 23 and later killed them.

He added that a dispute over the sharing of a ₦3 million ransom allegedly paid by the nurse’s husband led to his turning himself in.

However, speaking at a press briefing held in front of the school on Monday, Anaele rejected the kidnapping narrative, insisting that it was a cold-blooded, premeditated murder.

According to him, “what happened that day was clearly a planned murder. My wife and the baby were killed right inside the school by David Moses and his accomplice. She was never kidnapped.”

He said that his wife’s body was taken from the school and dumped in a canal.

Anaele lamented the lack of communication or sympathy from the school’s proprietor since the tragedy occurred.

“This shows complicity or gross negligence. We are calling on the FCT administration to take decisive action,” he said.

He also said that the school operated without proper security vetting, adding that the tragedy was a direct result of that.

He warned that without urgent intervention, more lives could be lost due to the school’s apparent negligence.

“This is a ticking time bomb. If justice is not served, it will happen again. Another child, another parent could die,” he said.

He confirmed that the ransom was actually paid and commended the police anti-kidnapping unit for their efforts thus far.

He expressed hope that the other suspect on the run would be apprehended soon so that the full story could be uncovered.

“I believe this was never just about ransom; it was murder,” he added.

According to Anaele, several individuals have been arrested, including the school principal, the head of the contracted security firm, and other school staff.

Meanwhile, Femi Emmanuel, a parent at the school, revealed that he and his wife had already been considering withdrawing their child from the crèche due to poor services prior to the incident.

At the time of this report, the News Agency of Nigeria confirms that Clear Hope Foundation Academy remains sealed by authorities.

