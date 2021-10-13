My wife wants divorce because I delayed sending her money for a wedding – Man

A businessman, Alhaji Haruna Musa, on Wednesday, told a Sharia Court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State that his wife of 14 years wants a divorce because he didn’t send her money for a relation’s wedding.

Musa explained to the court that he tried his best to always please his wife but she always faults his efforts.

“I provide for her. It is selfish of her to ask for the termination of our 14-year-old marriage because I delayed sending her money when she travelled for a family member’s wedding.

“I explained to her that I didn’t have money but she threatened not to call me again. In fact, after that, she left my house for over five months and upon receiving the court summons, I divorced her yesterday,” he said.

Earlier, Aisha Sagir, through her counsel, Abdulmajid Isah, said she was seeking termination of the marriage and willing to pay back the N10, 000 dowry paid as her bride pride.

Isah said his client does not have any child with Musa.

After listening to the parties, the Judge, Murtala Nasir confirmed the divorce as earlier stated in the court by Musa.

“Since you have divorced her, we will only affirm it. The plaintiff’s request for total termination of the marriage has been overshadowed automatically”, he held.