My wife told me our kids are not mine — Popular entertainer

A popular live band entertainer in Akwa Ibom State, Soundcraft, has disclosed that his children are not his.

The popular entertainers took to Facebook to allege that his wife told him he is not the biological father of their children.



Soundcraft then shared screenshots of his wife’s purported chat with a man whose number she saved as: “Pastor’s wife.”

After his revelation, he did a follow up post stating that not even his dead mother can make him take down his initial post.

His post read: “Woow just to come to realised that I’m not the biological father of these kids.. Mandu The Nsit Atai woman said this to my face this morning infront of my kids that I’m not their biological father that she’s taking them to their real father.

“Neighbors around were so shocked to hear her vomit such words.

“ME:-So all this while I have been suffering in vain chai. F-GENDER.

“Normally I wouldn’t have bring this here but I’m doing this publicly based on my popularity because if you see these kids suffering tomorrow, nobody should blame me because I know she can’t take the responsibilities I was taking.

“Only their school fees is N202k (I have backed off).

“Fear NSIT ATAI WOMEN.”