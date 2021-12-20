My wife threatened to kill my first wife, children, man tells court

A 59-year-old surveyor, Adeoye Akintoye, on Monday begged a Customary Court in Igando, Lagos to dissolve his marriage to Modupe, on the grounds that she threatened to kill his first wife and children.

“When we met, I told her I had a wife and four children, along the line, she got pregnant for me.

“She threatened to kill herself if I refused to marry her. Initially, Modupe wanted me to divorce my first wife so that she can be the only wife but when I refused, she swore to kill her and the children,” he said.

He accused his wife of being mischievous.

”She came to my church with her child and introduced herself as my wife. I warned her not to. Because I did not want my church to know that I had a second wife because I am a deacon and a chorister.

”My church is against polygamy. I will be severely punished now that Modupe has exposed me,” he added.

Responding to the allegations, the 36-year-old trader, Modupe, accused her husband of infidelity.

‘I’ve caught him in bed with his other lovers. He starved me of sex and turned me to a punching bag,” she said.

The Court President, Adeniyi Koledoye, adjourned the case until Feb. 10, for further hearing.