A trader, Hakeem Ganiu, on Thursday told a Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan to dissolve his six-year-old marriage to estranged wife, Adeola.

In his testimony, Ganiu, accused his wife of calling him a ‘ritualist”.

”She has caused me nothing but pain and nightmares.

“Adeola told all my friends, neighbours and customers in Ogunpa market where I own a shop that I was making desperate effort to use her for money ritual.

“The immediate consequence is that people started running away from me and the news spread like wildfire throughout the market.

“My lord, Adeola also promised to handle me spiritually. As a result of that, I have many motor accidents and misfortunes.

“My life is no longer safe. Please separate us,” Ganiu cried.

Adeola who consented to the suit denied blackmailing her spouse.

In her counter argument, she alleged that her husband ”attempted” to use her for money rituals.

Delivering judgment, Chief Ademola Odunade, who led a panel of three judges held that the marriage had failed.

Odunade held that the relationship between the two had been irreparably damaged.

He granted custody of their only child to Adeola.

He also ordered Ganiu to pay N5,000 as the child’s monthly upkeep.