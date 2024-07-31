My wife is very filthy, I am fed up, man tells court

A divorce-seeking man, Folorunso Adeleye on Wednesday prayed a Grade A Customary Court in Mapo in Ibadan to grant him a divorce from his wife of five years, Shukurat on grounds that she was filthy and ill mannered.

Adeleye, a mechanical engineer, said that he had endured his wife for too long.

”Her mouth is full of insults. My lord, Shukurat is just too dirty for my liking and cannot maintain simple hygienic practice.

“In fact, her case is bad to the extent that if I don’t complain, she would not attempt to tidy up the house,” he told the court.

He also accused his wife of taking their three year-old child late to school.

Shukurat who consented to the dissolution did not deny any of the allegations leveled against her.

“It is true that Adeleye has performed all marital rites. I spent the N150,000 he gave me for business on feeding myself.

“After moving in with him, he did not take any responsibility for my daily feeding and I had to spend the money he gave me for business to feed,” Shukurat stated.

The respondent also prayed the court to grant an order directing the petitioner to take full responsibility for their only child.

Delivering judgment, the court’s President, S.M. Akintayo dissolved the union on grounds that Adeleye and Shukurat were no longer willing to continue living as husband and wife.

Akintayo granted the order restraining the respondent from harassing, disturbing and interfering with the private life of the petitioner henceforth.

