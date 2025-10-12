My Visit to USA, Rome: Taking Nigeria’s situation to God, by Peter Obi

After my two-day trip to the United States – where I addressed the Friendship Club on Saturday, 4 October, and spoke at the 1st Ubuntu African Youth Assembly in Washington on Sunday, 5 October – I departed that same night for Rome, arriving on 6th October to join my dearest wife, who was already in Rome waiting for me.

This year marks a Jubilee Year, an event celebrated every 25 years, and my dearest wife and I chose to dedicate our prayers to Nigeria.

With hearts full of gratitude, we thanked God that, despite our differences and the many challenges faced over sixty-five years of independence, He has kept us together as one nation – a rare and profound blessing for which we remain deeply thankful.

We also sought forgiveness for our national transgressions and implored God to intervene in the suffering of the Nigerian people. We prayed for the injection into our political landscape selfless and compassionate leaders whose hearts He God would touch—leaders who would be truthful in word and deed, altruistic in service, and committed to using public resources for the common good. Leaders whose decisions would reflect competence, capacity, character, and commitment to the welfare of all. Leaders who understand that they were not created to live in isolation but in community with others, and must ensure that actions are for the benefit of the community.

On Tuesday, the 7th of October, as part of our pilgrimage, we passed through three Holy Doors of the four major Papal Basilicas in Rome, praying at each that God would open the door of His mercy to Nigeria. At St. Mary Major, we prayed, passed through the Holy Door, and reflected at the grave of the late Pope Francis. From there, we journeyed to the Papal Basilica of Saint Paul Outside the Walls, where Cardinal James Harvey warmly received us, led us through the Holy Door, and shared the basilica’s rich history and the deep significance of the Jubilee Year.

Our third stop was the Papal Basilica of St. John Lateran, dedicated to Saints John the Baptist and John the Evangelist, where, together with other pilgrims, we passed through the Holy Door and joined in prayer. We then proceeded to the Scala Sancta – the Holy Steps which Jesus ascended before Pontus Pilate – where we prayed with profound reverence, completing a day of deep spiritual reflection at some of Rome’s most sacred sites.

On Wednesday the 8th of October, we rose early for the Papal General Audience at St. Peter’s Basilica, where we were blessed to hear the Catechesis of His Holiness on hope, perseverance, and steadfast faith in times of hardship. Afterwards, we passed through the final Holy Door at St. Peter’s Basilica, praying and reflecting deeply on God’s mercy, thus completing our pilgrimage through the four doors with hearts filled with gratitude and renewed faith.

At St. Peter’s, we were privileged to be received in audience by His Holiness, Pope Leo XIV @Pontifex, to whom we humbly appealed for prayers for our beloved country, Nigeria.

Along the way, we met several Nigerian pilgrims: men and women of faith whose faces shone with quiet hope. Together, we renewed our trust in God’s divine mercy and in the promise of a renewed and better Nigeria.

I believe fervently in the power and providence of God. Yet, as we lift our nation before Him in prayer, we must not surrender to fatalism.

Faith does not absolve us of responsibility; rather, it calls us to action. As Nigerians, we must each continue to do our part – with honesty, diligence, and love – for the healing and progress of our country.

A new Nigeria is Possible.