My visit to Obasanjo was not to talk politics – Atiku

The 2023 presidential candidate for the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar said that his visit to his former boss, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo on Monday was not about politics, but “a courtesy call on the former President”.

Atiku, who arrived at Obasanjo’s residence, located on the premises of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) at exactly 12: 37p.m., was accompanied by the former governors of Sokoto and Cross Rivers State, Senator Aminu Tambuwa and Senator Liyel Imoke among other eminent political stalwarts from the northern region.

Upon arrival, Atiku alongside members of his entourage were received at the Obasanjo’s residence by the elder statesman, Oyewole Fasawe, before they all went straight into a private meeting with Obasanjo which lasted for about one and half hours.

Emerging from the meeting at about 2:17 p.m., Atiku told the waiting journalists that he was on courtesy visit to his former boss and not to discuss politics.

Asked for the purpose of the meeting and whether it was related to his 2027 presidential ambition, Atiku said: “I am here on courtesy call. I am not here to talk politics”.

“I was not in Abeokuta to see Obasanjo because of 2027,” he stated, describing the meeting as purely “a courtesy visit”.

“It is a courtesy visit. I’m not going to talk about 2027 or politics. I’m not here because of 2027,” the former Vice President declared.

Attempts to also get Tambuwal to talk on the essence of the visit proved abortive, as he also refused to talk on the purpose of the visit.

