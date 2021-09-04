‘My Village People’ crosses N100m in Nigerian box office

Nollywood blockbuster comedy movie: “My Village People,” has crossed N100 million in Nigerian box office.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the dark thriller comedy, directed by Niyi Akinmolayan, is officially the 17th title to cross N100 million in Nigerian box office after a solid 12 weeks.

The movie has as its Executive Producers Moses Babatope of FilmOne Entertainment, Idris Olorunnimbe of The Temple Company and Bovi Ugboma, who also stars in the lead role.

“My Village People” is a dark comedy that tells relatable African folklore.

It followed the tale of a prince who found himself in a bizarre love triangle with the marine world and a coven of witches as a result of his reckless lifestyle.

Confirming the new record, Filmone shared on Instagram: @filmoneng, where it wrote: “Welcome to the #100M Geng. #MVPTheMovie officially the 17th Movie to hit the #100M+ mark.

“Congratulations to all the cast, crew members and everyone who made this possible. Thank You Nigeria.”

Nollywood movies stars who featured in the movie include Nkem Owoh (Osuofia), Venita Akpofure, Sophie Alakija, Theresa Edem, Ada Ameh, Binta Ayo-Mogaji, Rachel Oniga, Charles Inojie, Venita Akpofure.

Others were Zubby Michael, Amaechi Muonagor, Mimi Onalaja, Akah Nnani, Oge Amuta, Oyiborebel and Oyibo Rebel among others.

The comedy movie is directed by Akinmolayan, written by Bovi Ugboma and produced by Matilda Sola, Winnie Okpapi and Mimidoo (Achineku) Bartels.

The Kountry Kulture Network, Filmone Entertainment and TMPL Motion Pictures’ production is currently at N100,118, 350, making it the 17th Nollywood title to cross the N100 million mark.

“My Village People” opened to an impressive N35,531,000 in its opening week and after three weeks and a solid top four spot, it grossed over N70 million.