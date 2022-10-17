My sweetest quickie with a hunk at a cinema car park, by Tiwa Says

From the moment our eyes locked, I knew this day would come…it was only a matter of time. I was thrilled with the way he looked at me like a delicious meal he was about to devour. I melted over and over again like butter on a heated pan. My body betraying me, having no regard whatsoever for my age.

For many days and nights, I fantasised about this moment. Now it’s here. I can barely keep still.

There was no time for decorum, desire had taken over and our bodies had started speaking a language only understood by passionate lovers. He held me close even as his lips ravaged mine. His tongue probed even further and I found myself lost in the moment.

His hands began a tour of my sensitive parts and I followed suit tracing the taut muscles of his broad chest…oh my…I have a thing for strong-looking men…. His hands found their way between my legs and he gently caressed the meaty flesh within….

I kissed his ears, licked his neck and as I heard a soft moan escape his mouth. I proceeded to give him a deep and passionate kiss….

His finger separated my vulva lips and he stroked my clit ever so softly…just the way I like it…at this point his other hand was on my breast, fondling….

I pressed my body closer to his and felt his rock-hard erection, it was such a turn-on, before I knew it, I was squatting before him and taking in the long hard shaft in my mouth…hmmm…it tasted so good…I could feel him shaking and hear him moaning…that turned me on even more….

I licked the swollen head of his dick and felt his precum drip down my lips…oh gosh…. At this point, he pulled me up, took off my blouse and sucked on my breast like a hungry child…it felt so good.

With my free hands, I pulled down his trousers and stroked the still-hard cock…. I turned around, bent over and directed his dick into my pussy…it was an easy entry as I was so wet….

He pounded me from the back while I stroked my clit…I said “fuck me baby” and he replied: “I love this pussy.” I love a vocal lover….

Just as I reached my peak and started vibrating….

He gripped my butt cheeks and pounded faster as he poured his cum into me. That was one of the sweetest quickie I’ve had in a while.

And it happened at the carpark of the cinema where we had just seen a movie. It was at night by the way.

#tiwaerotics.

Stay tuned to this space for more escapades. I would love to hear your comments.

Send me a message on telegram at @tiwa_says; 09032331388; [email protected].