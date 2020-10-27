For several days, there have been questions on the lips of every Nigerian concerning the people who lost their lives at the Lekki Tollgate shooting in Lagos State on October 20, 2020.

While there have been claims by DJ Switch that 15 people died as a result of the shooting, nobody has supported her claims.

However, a woman claiming to be the mother of a young man who was reportedly killed in the Lekki Tollgate shooting has spoken up to counter the claims that no one died.

The woman who spoke from her base outside Nigeria said she found out about her son’s death online when she saw his photo being circulated.

She explained that she called her other son who is in Russia and he confirmed to her that her son, Mmazuo Anthony Okechukwu, died from gunshot wounds.

She said: “First of all, I want to thank his friends who picked him up from when he was shot.

“If it wasn’t for his friends, maybe the soldiers who picked up other corpses would have picked him up and say nobody died.

“Those children saw when Anthony was running with gunshot wounds, they stayed with him.”

She also cursed the Nigerian Government for claiming no one died.

She said: “I cannot fathom what happened.

“A lot of our children, a lot of our youths, killed.

“And you have the effrontery to come out and look everybody, the whole world, to say nobody died.

“May death befall all of you.”

She revealed that her son’s body is now in a mortuary in Lagos.

Shortly after peaceful protesters were shot at on Tuesday night, pictures of one Anthony Okechukwu, 23, who was shot at went viral on the internet.