Popular Nollywood actress, Opeyemi Aiyeola, has debunked news reports that her son is ill.

The actress said this on her Instagram page in reaction to a Facebook post that one of her two sons was ill.

Aiyeola thanked her fans for their love and kindness.

She wrote: “I will like to cease (seize) this opportunity to thank most loving n concerned families, friends n fans who have taken it upon themselves to reach out to me with regards a devilish act cursed by an individual/individuals as seen in the attached facebook post.

“People, my champs are well, kicking, hale n hearty to Jehovah be the glory.”