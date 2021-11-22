My son acted strangely before attacking his lecturer — Dad of expelled student

Anuoluwa Salaudeen, father of Waliyullah, the expelled 400 Level Microbiology student of the University of Ilorin, has broken his silence over the saga.

Speaking with BBC Yoruba, Salaudeen said his son went wild and acted strangely a day before the incident.

According to the Lagos-based mechanic, Waliyullah stays with his younger brother, Farouk, a 200 Level student, in one of the hostels off the university campus.

He said: “It was Farouk that called me on Wednesday saying his brother had gone wild and tore his clothes in the public.

“He said they were both at home and had slept nearly all day after breakfast and continued with their sleep after lunch because they both coincidentally had no class that day.

“But Farouk said Waliyullah suddenly woke up around 6pm, ran down the stairs from their hostel and started to tear his clothes in the public before other students around in the hostel chased him and dragged him back to their room.

“Farouk was shouting on the phone that I should be coming down to Ilorin at past 7pm.

“But I said I could not make it that night.

“So I got to their hostel around 1pm on Thursday but didn’t meet any of them.

“When I called his brother on phone, he said there was another development; that when he went to pray his Subhi (dawn) prayer, Waliyullah had woken up and left the hostel with his whereabouts unknown until he was called by friends that he had beaten a lecturer.”

Salaudeen said he was told by Farouk that Waliyullah smoked cigarettes and not Indian hemp, adding: “I was furious and fought him when I learnt he was also a musician.

“But he told me it would not affect his academics as a plant biology student.

“Prior to now, he was not a troublesome person at all, hence what is happening now is strange to me.

“The whole world should please come to my aid.”

Waliyullah, who has since been expelled by the university over the incident, was remanded on Friday by a Magistrate Court and his case adjourned to November 26, 2021.

