My sister was killed by police escort, not bandits — Governor

The Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas, has revealed that his sister, Atsi Kefas, was killed by one of the police escorts in the vehicle she was traveling in and not by bandits as earlier reported.

He made the revelation at a town hall meeting in commemoration of the second year of his administration in power, having assumed office on May 29, 2023.

Kefas told newsmen that a preliminary report by the police revealed that Atsi, who was in the same bus with his mother, died as a result of severe gunshot injuries sustained from shots fired by one of the police escorts in the vehicle.

He also reflected on the killing of over 50 persons during a crisis in Karim Lamido area of the state.

He said: “Let me state this for you to understand my commitment to you, that even in personal tragedy, such as the loss of my sister, Atsi Kefas, I remain strong because the call to serve you outweighs the pain.

“Join me to observe a minute of silence in her honour and also those killed in the Karim Lamido crisis.

“May their souls rest in peace.

“However, in the case of my sister, Atsi, a preliminary police report revealed that she died as a result of severe gunshot injuries sustained from shots by one of the police escorts in the vehicle.

“Investigation is still ongoing to ascertain the circumstances so that justice will prevail.

“You can see that this work is not for applause.

“It is for legacy, future, and for you all.

“Please, let us in a positive spirit move Taraba forward.

“In these two years, you can agree with me that Taraba is no longer on the sideline.

“We are leading with discipline, technology, and a good heart.

“This is your time, this is your Taraba, let us rise together, believe again, let us move Taraba forward.

“I’m building the Taraba where governance is measured not by sentiment but by results.

“We are shifting from promises to results.

“Every programme must deliver real value to our people.”

