My Sallah visit was not a campaign, Akpoti-Uduaghan refutes claims

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, has dismissed allegations that her recent visit to her hometown was a political gathering.

She clarified that her trip on Monday, April 1, 2025, was purely to celebrate Sallah with her constituents and had no political undertones.

Her response follows claims that she paid attendees to be present at the event—an assertion she described as baseless and misleading.

“This was a celebration of unity and shared love, not politics,” Akpoti-Uduaghan stated. “The people who welcomed me did so of their own free will, and I deeply appreciate their sacrifice.”

Despite a government-imposed restriction on vehicular movement, thousands of supporters trekked long distances through bush paths to receive her with a heroic welcome. The senator, who arrived via a chopper, was met with overwhelming cheers, reflecting the deep-rooted affection her people have for her. Some supporters were even attacked on their way but remained resolute in their desire to celebrate with her.

Akpoti-Uduaghan emphasized that the crowd consisted of residents from the five local government areas that make up Kogi Central, representing less than 3 percent of her overall supporters. She noted that the turnout was a testament to her enduring influence in the region.

