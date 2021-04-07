Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, took to her Twitter handle to reveal that she has received so many rejections in her career and have gotten used to being rejected.

According to the billionaire’s daughter, for every Yes she has gotten in her career, she has received a No of nine.

She ended her tweets by advising people to stop waiting for things to happen, but make them happen.

Otedola tweeted: “Lemme tell you a secret, for every achievement and YES you’ve seen in my career there’s about 9 NO’s.

“My rejection rate is very high, but I’m now used to it…

“This never bruises my ego nor stops my dreams, because I am a fighter and believe in destiny.

“I REALLY want you to understand this and learn from me- STOP waiting for things to happen; MAKE them happen.

“You don’t ask, you don’t get.”