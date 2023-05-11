My prophecy on Tinubu, APC Muslim-Muslim ticket stands – Primate Ayodele

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has cleared the air concerning his recent prophecies on the inauguration of President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The prophet had been accused of joining the camp of the APC due to his prophecy confirming that the inauguration of the president-elect will hold regardless of the court cases being treated at the election tribunal.

The critics referred to his previous prophecies against the Muslim-Muslim ticket and the presidential ambition of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, noting that the prophet has changed his previous stand due to his recent prophecies.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele affirmed that his previous prophecies on Tinubu and the Muslim-Muslim ticket still stand and that he hasn’t changed his words concerning what Nigerians will experience under the administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The prophet stated that his previous prophecies which were against Tinubu weren’t a personal attack or a result of his relationship with the president-elect but as a result of what he received from God.

He further reiterated his prophecies concerning the swearing-in ceremony and the presidential ambition of Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi.

Read the full statement below:

It has come to my notice that some elements on social media have taken it upon themselves to spread unfounded information about my ministry due to my latest prophecies on the inauguration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President of Nigeria on account of their political affiliations.

In the prophecies, I posited that the inauguration of Tinubu on May 29 will not be stopped and that Peter Obi will not become the president of Nigeria. I made it known that only God can stop the inauguration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, not Peter Obi’s case at the election tribunal.

The disgruntled elements, who feel I should not be seen or heard saying anything that favours Tinubu because of my previous prophecies, have shared on the internet that I have joined the camp of the president-elect and that I have been bought over by the ruling party.

I am not one to be bothered about laughable accusations like this, I have never been concerned about comments regarding my statements because I owe no one explanations except God but I was led to set the record straight once again.

My stand on APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket remains the same. I have maintained that God isn’t in support of the Muslim-Muslim ticket and it is not his wish for our dear nation, I haven’t edited or changed my stand on the APC’s presidential combination.

I have been a prophet for decades and I’m not into ministry to play games for personal gains. I will never soil my prophetic reputation for any personal gains at any time. I have gone beyond saying a word and denying it as a result of any form of intimidation. There is no one born of humans that can intimidate my ministry because I wasn’t called by humans, God called me as a messenger to his people.

However, the disgruntled elements must know that my prophecies are not a result of my relationship with anyone. I am a man of God who has no preference when it comes to politics or elections. I am not interested in it because I sincerely don’t like politicians. If I give a prophecy that a politician will not perform well, it’s not because I hate such politicians or we have had issues in the past, I’m just performing my duty as a prophet to the world including politicians and ordinary citizens.

I am aware of my prophecies regarding Tinubu before the presidential election. At different times, I asserted that the candidate of the APC will be a disaster to the country if he emerges as the winner of the presidential election. I made it known that God will not support his government because of the Muslim-Muslim ticket and that Nigeria will experience more hardship under his administration. I also noted that Nigeria will sink if the citizens vote Tinubu into power or allow him to maneuver his way into the dignified office of Nigeria’s president.

The above prophecies remain unchanged, I will always stand by my prophecies and this time isn’t an exception. Tinubu’s presidency will not be favourable for Nigerians, the economy will not be in good shape as I have said before. My recent prophecies are not to knock out the previous ones, they can both co-exist because they are not addressing the same issues.

Understandably, these elements have grown hatred for other candidates apart from theirs but I want to advise them to shun every form of hatred. It isn’t God’s wish for us to hate each other because of political affiliations, we should love ourselves as Christ loves us.

Let me also reiterate that it is only God that can stop Tinubu’s inauguration on May 29, Peter Obi cannot also become president of Nigeria. Atiku still has a chance but for Peter Obi, it’s not possible.

This is not a personal attack on Peter Obi or any other politician. I love Tinubu, I love Atiku, I love Peter Obi but this shouldn’t stop me from delivering God’s message to his people.

Remain Blessed.