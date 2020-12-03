The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has restated his prophecy on the election that projects the Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate, Chief Emmanuel Okewulonu, emerging victorious in the bye-election for Imo North Senatorial District.

Primate Ayodele had earlier made his position on the election known some weeks back.

In that prediction, he said Okewulonu would win because God has ordained him to, but he should work against rigging as that was the only thing that can make him lose out.

During an interview with newsmen on Thursday, the man of God made it known that He stands by the prophecy and except there is rigging, the election will turn out to be in the favour of the PDP and its candidate.

Primate Elijah Ayodele is well known for his prophecies which have always come to pass.

Though he is heavily criticised for always prophesying about politics, Primate Ayodele has cleared the doubts of many through the fulfilment of his prophecies in other sectors like sports.