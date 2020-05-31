The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has accused his predecessor, Mohammed Abubakar, of taking N50 million from the coffers of the state each time he travelled to Abuja during his tenure.

The Governor, elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, said this on Saturday during a media chat to mark his first year in office in reaction to allegations by the All Progressives Congress.

At the event held at the Command Guest House, Bauchi, Mohammed in reaction to allegations by the APC in the state that the present government does not follow due process in awarding contracts, said: “I don’t go to Abuja very often.

“In the past, the former occupant spent N50 million to go to Abuja.

“Just to go to Abuja.

“And to them, that is due process.

“N50 million just to go to Abuja.

“It is there on record.

“I don’t even take it.

“My protocol, yes, as a governor, will take N3 million to N5 million to go with me.

“We are not saying this to beguile anybody, but it is there.

“If you take N50 million times four, that is N20 million.

“You cannot do anything.

“You need projects.

“We know we are being prudent and we will continue to be prudent and we are not looking for anything.

“God has given us everything.

“I am the most beguiled, investigated and denigrated person, yet the people have faith in me.”